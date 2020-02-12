Sudanese govt agrees to hand over Omar al-Bashir, 3 others to ICC

Sudanese authorities have given the go ahead to hand over disgraced former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face genocide and war crimes charges leveled against him.

Authorities said the former president, and others charged by the ICC, should appear at The Hague to face a tribunal.

Spokesman for the Sudanese government, Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi who spoke with BBC Focus on Africa radio on Wednesday said that Bashir and three others would be handed over to the ICC.

“Justice cannot be achieved if we don’t heal the wounds,” Hassan al-Taishi said during the interview.

When asked if supporters of the ousted president would accept this decision, Mr Taishi replied that no-one was above justice.

“We are doing what the Sudanese people asked us to do,” he added.

A court in Sudan had earlier sentenced al-Bashir to a two year prison sentence on financial irregularity charges in the first of several cases against the former leader.

The sentence came after Omar al-Bashir who was removed after nearly 30 years in power appeared in court in the capital of Khartoum, on charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

The ousted leader was sentenced to two years in a rehabilitation facility after several suitcases filled with multiple currencies worth more than $130m were found in his home.

Recall that during the fourth court hearing in September last year, al-Bashir’s office manager Yasser Basheer said that the former Sudanese leader was the only person with a key to a room at the presidential palace holding millions of euros.

Bashir, who was speaking as a defence witness, also said the former president gave him more than 10 million euros ($11m) cash in his final months of rule for delivery to different parties.

