Metro
Another batch of 125 Nigerians returns from Sudan
Another batch of 125 Nigerians stranded in Sudan returned to the country on Saturday.
The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Tarco Airline Boeing 737 at about 5:00 p.m.
They were received at the airport by officials of the National Management Emergency Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).
READ ALSO: FG confirms evacuation of 2,518 Nigerians from Sudan
The Federal Government had evacuated 2,518 Nigerians from Sudan since fighting began in the North-East African country in May.
The returnees are the first evacuated by the government from Sudan since President Bola Tinubu assumed office on May 29.
