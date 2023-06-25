NDLEA intercepts consignments of imported illicit drug, arrests 2 in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted two consignments of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, weighing 5,344.1 kilograms in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said: “Based on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives laid ambush for a white truck conveying 50 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 2, 434.1kg along the Epe-Lekki expressway in the early hours of Monday, June 19.

“The truck driver however jumped out of the vehicle and escaped in a security Hilux van escorting the truck, after the anti-narcotics officers successfully demobilized the truck conveying the drug exhibits.

In the same vein, officers of the Marine Command of the agency the following day, Tuesday, June 20, also acting on intelligence intercepted a boat loaded with the same imported substance weighing 2,910kg around Alfa Beach upon arrival from Ghana.

“Two Ghanaians: Monday Saba, 30, and Hakeem Kwana, 27, found with the consignments were promptly arrested.”

