Police kills suspected kidnapper, arrests armourer in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed a suspected kidnapper in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Asaba, said the operatives also arrested a 58-year-old suspected armourer and recovered one AK-47 rifle with three magazines.

He added that the suspected kidnapper died after he was fatally maimed on his leg while trying to escape from police operatives who had stormed their hideout

The statement said: “The DPO ‘A’ Division Warri CSP T.Y Mahmud acting on credible intelligence on 23/6/2023 at about 0645hrs led operatives of ‘A’ Division Warri and stormed the hideout of a criminal gang located along Stadium Road Warri, arrested a 58 years old suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle and three magazines.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member and armourer of the dreaded bobone armed robbery gang terrorizing Warri and its environs.

“He also gave the police additional information on the location of the other gang members and later led the Police to their hideout along Chevron Road where the team on approaching the hideout, came under serious attack by his gang members, but the suspect in an attempt to escape, was fatally maimed on his leg, thereby preventing his escape.

“His gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, while the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now