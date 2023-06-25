Butcher killed for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto

A group of Islamic extremists on Sunday killed a butcher, Usman Buda, for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmad Rufa’i, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Sokoto, said the command had launched a manhunt for the suspected killers.

The spokesman added that police operatives rescued the victim and took him to Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital after he was left unconscious by the mob.

The victim was later confirmed dead in the hospital.

Rufa’i, said: “A distress call was received at about 09:20 a.m. that one Usman Buda of Gwandu Local Government Area, a butcher at Sokoto Abattoir, allegedly blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a result he was mobbed and attacked.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro, and DPO Kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

“On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious. He was later rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto for treatment and was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

“Meanwhile, Investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.”

