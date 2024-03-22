Kidnapped Sokoto students regain freedom after payment of ransom

The 15 students abducted at the Qur’anic school located in Gidan Bakuso village of Gada local government area of Sokoto State have regained their freedom.

According to a source, the students were released after payment of ransom, though he did not disclose how much paid to the bandits that abducted them.

It will be recalled that the students were kidnapped while running into their rooms to escape an attack on the community two weeks ago.

The victims were abducted hours before the graduation ceremony of the state’s Community Guard Corps created to fight banditry.

Read also: Be proactive in responding to security threats, Defence Minister charges troops

According to the proprietor of the Tsangaya school in Gidan Bakuso, Liman Abubakar, the assailants invaded the community around 1 am, shot one person and abducted a woman.

Abubakar further revealed that the bandits kidnapped the students when they were sighted rushing into their rooms.

Abubakar had said that was not the first time the village was attacked by bandits.

The source in the community, while speaking about the freedom of the kidnapped students, said they have reunited with their families.

“All the students have been freed and they are reunited back to their families. I can’t tell you how much was paid (as ransom) but definitely the bandits were given something before they released them,” the source said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now