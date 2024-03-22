Be proactive in responding to security threats, Defence Minister charges troops

The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar has tasked troops of the Nigerian Army to respond proactively to security threats in the country.

The Minister gave the charged on Friday while addressing officers and men of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Bukavu Barracks, Kano.

Abubakar charged the troops to be vigilant, hardworking and maintain high standards of discipline.

According to him, the Federal Government was making tremendous efforts to deploy technologies in combating security challenges bedeviling the country particularly banditry and insurgency.

He noted that technology will help the troops of the Nigerian Army to monitor the movement of criminal elements, to face the full action of the troops before targeting any place.

The minister said the visit would avail him opportunity to get briefs on the current operations and successes recorded in the Brigade area of operations.

Read also: Abolish pensions for ex-govs, ex-deputies, Obasanjo tells state governments

Abubakar, while expressing appreciation for the relative peace in the area 3 Brigade, enjoined the solders to be vigilant while the federal government was doing a lot to improve the situation.

Brig.-Gen. Musa Sadiq, Commander, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in his remarks, thanked the minister on behalf of the officers and soldiers for the visit, adding that the visit was a mark of closer working relationship between the brigade and ministry.

The minister also inspected facilities, met with officials of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association as well as observed Juma’at prayer at the barracks mosque.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now