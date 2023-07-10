International
UN chief condemns killing of 22 in Sudan’s air strike
The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the air strike in the Sudanese city of Omdurman.
At least 22 people were killed in the air strike on Saturday.
The Sudanese army and rival military group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been battling since mid-April.
Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly three million have been displaced, including to neighbouring countries.
Guterres, in a statement by his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq, offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the dozens who were injured.
READ ALSO: UN warns Sudan conflict may become full scale war
The secretary-general, according to the statement, was appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Darfur.
The statement read: “Guterres is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile States.
“There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law; that is dangerous and disturbing.”
