Dutch Prime Minister announces retirement from politics

Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister, has announced that he will leave politics after a general election set to hold as a result of his government’s resignation.

Rutte, who is Netherlands’ longest serving premier, made the announcement on Monday, a move that means the end of more than 13 years in power for the conservative leader.

The 56-year-old leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) announced his decision at a hastily arranged parliamentary debate to discuss the fall of his latest governing coalition.

“Yesterday morning I made a decision that I will not be available again as a leader of the VVD. When a new Cabinet takes office after the elections, I will leave politics,” Rutte said.

According to a report by ABC News, Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration, with Rutte saying it was a unanimous decision by the four partner parties prompted by “irreconcilable differences.”

It is yet to be clear who will replace Rutte as the leader of VVD, though the party’s parliamentary faction is led by Sophie Hermans, Rutte’s former political assistant.

No date has yet been set for the election, but it is not expected before October or November.

