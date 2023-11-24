Appeal Courts affirm election victory of Kaduna, Ebonyi governors

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, affirmed the election of Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, also on Friday, affirmed the election of Gov. Fran­cis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State as the authentic winner in the March 18 governorship election.

Following the declaration of Sani as the duly elected governor by INEC after the election, Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDp) had filed a petition at the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal challenging the result.

The three-member panel of justices unanimously arrived at the verdict and ruled that the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 18 governorship, Mohammed Ashiru, had failed as it lacked merit.

At the tribunal sitting, Sani was also declared winner after he had 730,002 votes to Ashiru’s 719,196 votes.

Not satisfied with the outcome, Ashiru had filed an appeal at the appellate court seeking a nullification of Sani’s victory.

The panel resolved that the five grounds raised in the appeal were all in favour of the governor.

Meanwhile, in the Enugu case, the three-member panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as lacking in merit.

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

