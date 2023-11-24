Politics
Appeal Courts affirm election victory of Kaduna, Ebonyi governors
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, affirmed the election of Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Similarly, the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, also on Friday, affirmed the election of Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State as the authentic winner in the March 18 governorship election.
Following the declaration of Sani as the duly elected governor by INEC after the election, Isah Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDp) had filed a petition at the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal challenging the result.
The three-member panel of justices unanimously arrived at the verdict and ruled that the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 18 governorship, Mohammed Ashiru, had failed as it lacked merit.
At the tribunal sitting, Sani was also declared winner after he had 730,002 votes to Ashiru’s 719,196 votes.
Not satisfied with the outcome, Ashiru had filed an appeal at the appellate court seeking a nullification of Sani’s victory.
The panel resolved that the five grounds raised in the appeal were all in favour of the governor.
Meanwhile, in the Enugu case, the three-member panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as lacking in merit.
The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...