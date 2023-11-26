Kogi govt queries monarch over alleged involvement in politics

The Kogi State government has queried the Ohimeghe-Igu of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isa-Koto, over his alleged involvement in politics.

In a letter dated November 22, 2023, and signed by the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Momodu Ozigi Deedeat, the government stressed that the monarch’s involvement in politics in his domain led to the death of a young lady a few days to the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The letter was seen by journalists on Sunday.

It read: “It has come to the notice of the State Government that you deliberately engaged yourself in a partisan role in the just-conducted Gubernatorial Election in Kogi State,” the letter read.

“This is viewed very seriously, especially since your action, role, and participation in partisan politics endangered the security of your domain to the extent that a crisis erupted under your watch that led to the death of an innocent young lady in addition to several others that were wounded.

“This blatant action of yours is a sad contradiction of your expected role as a revered royal father of your status. It is more worrisome that you acted unbothered when the much-coveted peace and security of the State was being threatened by your action.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Oral explanations may also be required from you when the State Government sets up a panel to examine your case.”

