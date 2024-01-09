Police in Imo burst suspected IPOB/ESN hideout linked to kidnap of monarch

The Imo State Police Command, on Tuesday, said its operatives have burst a criminal hideout that may lead to the apprehension of those behind the kidnap of a road safety officer, Sabinus Ugwuebu, and former Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Eze Samuel Ohiri.

Both victims were kidnapped few days ago at various locations in Imo State.

The spokesman of the Command, Henry Okoye disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement, adding that the police operatives in collaboration with the military made the breakthrough when they stormed the criminal hideout suspected to be IPOB/ESN camp at Ihite Owerre, in Orlu Local Government Area of the state at about 3.30 am on January 9, after a gun duel.

He said after a protracted gunfight with the alleged IPOB/ESN members, an unnamed suspect was apprehended while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Okoye said: “The arrested suspect, who is believed to be a member of the ESN terrorist group may lead to where the kidnapped victims are.

“On searching the camp, we recovered road safety uniforms of the kidnapped officer, Sabinus Ugwuebu.”

He added that other items recovered include one pump action gun, two double barrel guns, two single barrel guns, 54 rounds of live cartridges, military uniforms, six motorcycles and a box containing locally made explosives.

“A concerted investigative effort is in progress to arrest the fleeing suspects and possibly rescue the kidnapped victims,” Okoye said, reiterating that the Command would continue to work closely with the Military and other relevant security agencies towards stamping out all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

He added that the Command will not rest until the kidnapped victims are released and the culprits brought to book.

