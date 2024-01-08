Truck driver dies in accident on Lagos’ Ojuelegba Bridge

A truck driver died in an accident on the Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos on Monday.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement, said the driver was trapped in a multiple collision involving two other trucks on the bridge.

The driver’s assistant, however, escaped unscathed from the accident.

He said: “A LASEMA Response Team encountered multiple accidents which involved three articulated trucks on Ojuelegba Bridge at 1:37 a.m. while returning from a recovery operation in Ijora axis of Lagos.

“The accident involved two trucks laden with sand and a third one laden with chicken feed.

“The lead truck, laden with sand reportedly suffered mechanical error on motion, which resulted in a sudden halt of movement.

“The two other trucks speeding from the rear rammed into the first truck trapping the deceased.”

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the corpse had been extricated and taken to a morgue.

“All affected vehicles have been recovered off the bridge to the LASTMA office at Iponri, Surulere.

“The Ojuelegba Bridge has been re-opened for safe and easy vehicular movement,’’ the LASEMA chief added.

