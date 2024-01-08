Army redeploys 206 Generals, others in major shake-up

The Nigerian Army has approved the posting and redeployment of about 975 officers.

The redeployment affected 206 generals, 64 colonels, 302 lieutenant colonels; 139 majors, and 122 captains, among others.

This was revealed in a circular signed by Maj. Gen. E.F. Oyinlola and dated January 4, 2024, but obtained on Sunday, with the appointments and redeployment of the officers taking effect from today, Monday.

The circular also revealed the cancellation of earlier redeployment of a total of 120 officers.

The affected officers comprise six colonels, 26 lieutenant colonels, 33 majors, 26 captains, and 29 lieutenants. No reason was given for the action.

Oyinlola, in the circular, threatened to sanction officers who refused to resume at their new offices, while also advising commanders to ensure the release of the affected officers, noting that they would bear responsibility for their officers’ failure to resume.

“It is the responsibility of all formation/unit commanders, whose officers are affected by this posting, to implement accordingly. Officers must take over on the effective dates indicated. Formation/unit commanders are to take immediate administrative action on any officer who refuses to report on the effective date of posting and inform the AHQ Dept of MS.

“Commanders who fail to release posted officers at the time stipulated will be appropriately sanctioned. Commanders will also be held responsible for lapses in the implementation of the directives contained herein, “ the circular added.

