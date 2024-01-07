Metro
Police investigate woman’s death in Lagos hotel
The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of an unidentified woman in a hotel room in the state.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.
Hundeyin said the hotel manager reported the case at the Trinity Police Station on Friday.
He said: “The manager reported that the same Friday, at 8.00 p.m., while on a routine check of the hotel rooms, she discovered the woman’s lifeless body on a bed.
“On receipt of the information, a team of detectives visited and cordoned off the scene, photographed the corpse and the room.
“Efforts are on top gear to evacuate the corpse to the morgue and locate the relatives of the deceased.
“We are working hard to unravel the identity of the unknown man who lodged with the deceased and allegedly fled the scene for possible arrest.”
