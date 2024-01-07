Police investigate woman’s death in Lagos hotel

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the death of an unidentified woman in a hotel room in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said the hotel manager reported the case at the Trinity Police Station on Friday.

He said: “The manager reported that the same Friday, at 8.00 p.m., while on a routine check of the hotel rooms, she discovered the woman’s lifeless body on a bed.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three over street carnival in Lagos

“On receipt of the information, a team of detectives visited and cordoned off the scene, photographed the corpse and the room.

“Efforts are on top gear to evacuate the corpse to the morgue and locate the relatives of the deceased.

“We are working hard to unravel the identity of the unknown man who lodged with the deceased and allegedly fled the scene for possible arrest.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now