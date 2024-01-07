Five dead, 30 rescued in Anambra boat mishap

Five persons died in a boat mishap in the Anambra area of River Niger on Sunday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

He police operatives have rescued 30 passengers from the scene of the accident.

Ikenga said: “We were able to rescue more than 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depth of the river and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was travelling from Kogi and was conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident.

“The cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing.”

