Four die in Nasarawa boat mishap

At least four persons were confirmed dead in a boat accident in Awe local government area of Nasarawa State on Monday night.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Lafia, said the boat conveying Rice Farmers from Ubbe District in the Nasarawa Eggon LGA was crossing a river at Hunki village of Awe LGA when it capsized.

He listed the dead passengers as Alkali Congo, Shedrack Dauda, Mashack Dauda, and Akolo Moses.

He, however, said the driver of the boat was still missing.

The spokesman said: “Confirmed. It happened yesterday; the farmers were returning from the farm, and the boat capsized.

“But with the support of local divers, four corpses were recovered, and one person was rescued.

“The person driving the boat is yet to be found and efforts are ongoing to find him.

“The Acting Commissioner of Police sympathised with the families of the deceased and prayed to God to console them specially.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now