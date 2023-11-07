Metro
FG evacuates another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians in Libya
The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated another batch of 161 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya.
The Chargé D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
He added that the exercise was to ensure that Nigerians were not stranded abroad.
Musa said: “The evacuees departed the Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard a chartered flight on Tuesday and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, later in the day.
“The evacuees are 100 adult females, 37 adult males, 16 children, and eight infants.
“They will be received by officials on arrival to facilitate their resettlement and reintegration into the society.”
The federal government has evacuated about 5,000 Nigerians from the North African country since 2021.
