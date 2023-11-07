FG evacuates another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians in Libya

The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated another batch of 161 Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya.

The Chargé D’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, Amb. Kabiru Musa, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

He added that the exercise was to ensure that Nigerians were not stranded abroad.

Musa said: “The evacuees departed the Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard a chartered flight on Tuesday and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, later in the day.

READ ALSO: FG evacuates 160 more Nigerians from Libya

“The evacuees are 100 adult females, 37 adult males, 16 children, and eight infants.

“They will be received by officials on arrival to facilitate their resettlement and reintegration into the society.”

The federal government has evacuated about 5,000 Nigerians from the North African country since 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now