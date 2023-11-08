Court sends five to jail for circulating ex-speaker’s nude

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital has sentenced five men to jail for circulating the nude video of a former Speaker of Osun State, Timothy Owoeye.

They were also convicted for defrauding Owoeye of the sum of N38 million.

The convicts, who were arraigned before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, sometime in 2018, posted a 13-second nude video of Owoeye online, which went viral on the Internet.

People in the video accosted Owoeye and accused him of coming to their community to perform a ritual.

The police, however, moved in swiftly by arresting those in the video, as they were alleged to have used the clip to collect about N38m from Owoeye before the clip was released on the Internet.

The convicts, Kazeem Agbabiaka, Rasheed Ojonla, Babatunde Oluajo, Adebiyi Kehinde, Femi Oseni, and Oyebanji Oyeniyi, were arraigned before the court on October 19, 2018, on five counts bordering on conspiracy; advance fee fraud and cyber-stalking.

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, while delivering judgment on the case on Tuesday, said the convicts operated like a web syndicate, subjecting their victims to hardship and so, they deserved no leniency.

He, therefore, convicted Agbabiaka, Oyeniyi, Ojonla and Oluajo to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and advance-fee fraud.

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, however, discharged and acquitted Ismaila Azeez, on the count of cyberstalking, but found Oseni guilty of the same charge and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

