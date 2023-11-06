Police rescues cleric, arrests two suspects in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have rescued an abducted cleric in the state.

The cleric was abducted in the Kafanchan area of the state on November 3.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansur Hassan, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said the kidnappers and the cleric’s family members had agreed on a ransom of N4 million before the police struck.

He added that the matter was reported at the Kafanchan Divisional Police Headquarters on November 4 while the operatives and members of a vigilante group in the area trailed the criminals to Dogon Kurmi Forest where a gun duel ensued.

Hassan said: “The operatives tactically and successfully dislodged the hoodlums and rescued the cleric unhurt.

“Two suspects, resident at Datti and Dogon Kurmi villages were arrested over the abduction.

“An AK-47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition was recovered from the suspects.”

