Troops kill seven suspected bandits in Kaduna

Troops of One Mechanised Division and Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Army have killed seven suspected bandits during clearance operations in Kaduna State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the troops killed four bandits terrorising the residents of Kampanin Doka village at Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.

He added that one AK-47 rifle, magazine, and 14 motorcycles were recovered in the operation.

“Two bandits were killed by troops during a clearance operation around Kankomi, Juji, Gwantu, Kujeni, Kikwari, and Kaso general areas in Chikun Local Government Area.

“The troops recovered some dangerous weapons including an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from the bandits,” Yahaya stated.

