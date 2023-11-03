News
Troops kill seven suspected bandits in Kaduna
Troops of One Mechanised Division and Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Army have killed seven suspected bandits during clearance operations in Kaduna State.
The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Musa Yahaya, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the troops killed four bandits terrorising the residents of Kampanin Doka village at Birnin Gwari local government area of the state.
He added that one AK-47 rifle, magazine, and 14 motorcycles were recovered in the operation.
READ ALSO: Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fighters in Kano
“Two bandits were killed by troops during a clearance operation around Kankomi, Juji, Gwantu, Kujeni, Kikwari, and Kaso general areas in Chikun Local Government Area.
“The troops recovered some dangerous weapons including an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from the bandits,” Yahaya stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...