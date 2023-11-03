Troops arrest two suspected Boko Haram fighters in Kano

Troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army on Friday arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Gezawa local government area of Kano State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested during an early morning raid on the terrorists’ hideout by the troops and operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

He added that the suspects were believed to be planning a major attack in Kano.

The statement read: “Joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services have successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano by insurgents.

“ In a dawn raid operation carried out on the terrorists’ hideout in the early hours of today, Friday, 3 November 2023, troops of 3 Brigade Nigerian Army in close cooperation with the Department of State Services (DSS), conducted a well-coordinated raid operation in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

“The operation was aimed at uncovering and apprehending suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) believed to be planning a major operation in Kano State.

“Consequently, the troops swiftly swung into action and apprehended two BHT suspects, who are now in custody. During the operation, the joint troops of the Nigerian Army and the DSS recovered five AK 47 Rifles, five AK 47 Rifle Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Gun (RPG), five RPG Bombs, six Hand Grenades, five pairs of Desert Camouflage Uniforms, 10 pairs of magazine pouches and some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.:”

