11 dead, 10 injured in Kebbi auto accident

At least 11 passengers died and 10 others were injured in an auto crash in the Shanga local government area of Kebbi State on Friday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nafiu Abubakar, who confirmed the news in a statement in Birnin Kebbi, said a Volvo DAF truck with registration number KWA 230 SKK was involved in the accident.

The statement read: “The truck which was loaded with passengers and bags of beans was coming from Sokoto to Ibadan, Oyo State. On reaching Giron Masa village, Shanga LGA, the driver of the truck lost control. As a result, it somersaulted and 21 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

READ ALSO: 17 dead, 17 injured in Bauchi auto accidents

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen from Shanga Division rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to General Hospital Shanga for treatment.

“The medical doctor confirmed 11 dead, while the remaining victims are responding to treatment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now