Organised labour declares strike over assault on Ajaero by police in Imo

The organized labour on Friday resolved to embark on a nationwide strike on November 8 to protest the recent treatment of its President, Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero was picked up by heavily armed police officers during a non-violent rally at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat in Owerri Imo State, and taken into custody on Wednesday.

The congress alleged that Ajaero was blindfolded, assaulted and even threatened with death by the police.

The organised labour gave the strike notice in a statement issued on Friday by the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Nuhu Toro.

The statement read: “We further resolved that in the event the government fails to comply with any or all of the conditions above-stated, NLC, TUC and their affiliates will no longer guarantee industrial peace in Nigeria beginning Wednesday the 8th of November, 2023, while a joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the two Labour Centres will meet to decide on the next course of action.”

READ ALSO: Air transport workers on strike alert after alleged assault on NLC President, Ajaero, by security operatives

The labour unions demanded the investigation and immediate removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Barde, for alleged complicity and unprofessional conduct.

“The Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force and all other officers and men in Owerri through whom the Police Commissioner supervised the brutalisation and humiliation of Comrade Ajaero and other workers be relieved of his office and stripped of his commissions.

“Mr. Nwaneri Chinasa, Adviser on Special Duties who supervised the terror on workers and bestial brutality meted out to Congress President; Comrade Joe Ajaero be arrested immediately and prosecuted for his crimes against workers and the President,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now