News
Trouble brews again, as Northern group threatens to eject Yorubas from region in response to Igboho’s threat
The Northern Consensus Movement has issued a warning to Yoruba agitator, Sunday Igboho, on Friday.
The group, during a press conference by its Chairman, Awwal Abdullahi, warned that if Igboho continues to threaten northerners, they will also chase away Yorubas in the north.
According to the group, it will also cut off supplies to the Southern part of the country, while calling on President Bola Tinubu to compensate its members.
The group said the continuous harassment and intimidation of its members by Igboho was unacceptable.
READ ALSO: Igboho from Germany issues ultimatum to security agencies over renewed herdsmen/farmers conflict in Oyo, Ogun
Abdullahi said, “Every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country and recently, Sunday Igboho who was released from prison issued a warning to Fulanis residing in Yorubaland to leave the region.
“We, the Northern Consensus Movement, will stop that move and if he refuses to listen, we will have no other option than to ask the Yorubas residing in Northern Nigeria to also go back to their region.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...