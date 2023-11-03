Trouble brews again, as Northern group threatens to eject Yorubas from region in response to Igboho’s threat

The Northern Consensus Movement has issued a warning to Yoruba agitator, Sunday Igboho, on Friday.

The group, during a press conference by its Chairman, Awwal Abdullahi, warned that if Igboho continues to threaten northerners, they will also chase away Yorubas in the north.

According to the group, it will also cut off supplies to the Southern part of the country, while calling on President Bola Tinubu to compensate its members.

The group said the continuous harassment and intimidation of its members by Igboho was unacceptable.

READ ALSO: Igboho from Germany issues ultimatum to security agencies over renewed herdsmen/farmers conflict in Oyo, Ogun

Abdullahi said, “Every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country and recently, Sunday Igboho who was released from prison issued a warning to Fulanis residing in Yorubaland to leave the region.

“We, the Northern Consensus Movement, will stop that move and if he refuses to listen, we will have no other option than to ask the Yorubas residing in Northern Nigeria to also go back to their region.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now