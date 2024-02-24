Politics
Igboho sparks debate, denies blaming Tinubu for Nigeria’s woes
Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho sparked debate during a visit to the Igboho monarch’s palace on Friday, distancing himself from accusations that Bola Tinubu is responsible for Nigeria’s current struggles.
Igboho clarified his stance, stating that he never blamed Tinubu for the country’s problems, but rather criticized former President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Some people believe it is Tinubu that spoils the country; it is not Tinubu. When Buhari was in government, I was shouting for us (Yoruba) to be united and free ourselves from slavery, saying that Buhari did not have anything to offer us.
Read Also: Nigeria secures €25m grant for construction of key bridges
“Let’s free ourselves and divide Nigeria. Some people were saying it is what he will eat that he is looking for. Buhari handed over spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu. Tinubu spent six months in office; we are cursing him. What did he do?” he noted.
He also accused Buahari of sending the security agency to kill him because he was defending the rights of the Yoruba people.
He said, “Buhari sent his soldiers and DSS to arrest me in my house because I said Yoruba’s are not slaves to Fulani. Fulani cannot suppress us in our father’s land.
“Fulani can’t stop our fathers and mothers from going to their farms. Fulani can’t dare it. But, I’m back with the power of God and authority, not that of man. I use the power that God used to create the universe.”
