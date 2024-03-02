Miyetti Allah urges Tinubu to arrest Sunday Igboho for alleged treason

President Bola Tinubu has been urged by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to apprehend and punish Sunday Igboho, also known as Sunday Adeyemi, for agitating for a Yoruba nation.

According to MACBAN, Igboho should be subject to the same legal protections as Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, should he be detained and charged with a crime.

The request was made by Baba Othman Ngelzarma, National President of MACBAN, on Friday, in reaction to Igboho’s statement that Fulani herdsmen ought to be driven out of the South-West.

He had said, “This is our domain. We should save ourselves from Fulani. We should put security in all Yoruba land. We did not need to wait for anybody including the government. If we really mean business, we should not wait for the government or else Fulani will carry all our lands. We should be united. Which farms do we have again in Yoruba land? Can we go to farm now?”

In a statement he signed in response, Ngelzarma said: “We call on the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute Sunday Igboho for making this unlawful statement that amounts to treason because he is asking for the actualisation of Oduduwa nation.

“His statements are unlawful. If Nnamdi Kanu will be held behind bars for a similar offence, we see no reason why Sunday Igboho will be allowed to go scot-free without being arrested and prosecuted.”

