Nigerian govt to begin repair works on Lagos-Ibadan Long Bridge Monday
The Federal Government will begin repair works on the damaged Expansion Joints on the Long Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, said the repair works would end on March 25.
She said: “Thus, all road users are advised to be patient and adhere to lane discipline on both approaches to the Long Bridge and around the narrowed sections on the Bridge.
“The earth road beside the Shagamu bound carriageway will be made motorable to serve as a complimentary road. Other road users are advised to use alternative routes.”
