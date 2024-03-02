News
Port Harcourt-Aba train service to begin operation end of March
The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) said on Saturday the Port Harcourt-Aba train service would start operation by the end of March.
The Port Harcourt-Aba rail project is part of the larger Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railroad project initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The NRC Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt after leading a delegation to test-run the reconstructed Eastern Narrow Gauge Rail line.
He said workers are currently putting the finishing touches to the tracks in readiness for the full train operation.
Okhiria said: “I am impressed with what I saw today, especially being able to ride the locomotive and wagon on the tracks.
“The last time we visited, we could not use the train because the contractor said it was not proper to run on the train due to imbalance of the tracks.
“The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Ahmed-Alkali, has directed that the Port Harcourt route be connected to rail as well as initiate the linkage of Onne Port.”
The NRC boss expressed confidence that the contractor would complete the “tampering’ of the railroad within two weeks.”
“We are pushing the contractor to make the track safe by deploying semi-automatic signalling of the machine points rather than manual operation.
“Despite resource challenges, the contractors are doing their best, and our goal is to achieve this within the next two weeks.
“With this, we aim to commence passenger train services hopefully within March and fully resume transporting people from Port Harcourt to Aba by the end of March,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...