Port Harcourt-Aba train service to begin operation end of March

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) said on Saturday the Port Harcourt-Aba train service would start operation by the end of March.

The Port Harcourt-Aba rail project is part of the larger Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railroad project initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The NRC Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt after leading a delegation to test-run the reconstructed Eastern Narrow Gauge Rail line.

He said workers are currently putting the finishing touches to the tracks in readiness for the full train operation.

Okhiria said: “I am impressed with what I saw today, especially being able to ride the locomotive and wagon on the tracks.

“The last time we visited, we could not use the train because the contractor said it was not proper to run on the train due to imbalance of the tracks.

“The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Ahmed-Alkali, has directed that the Port Harcourt route be connected to rail as well as initiate the linkage of Onne Port.”

The NRC boss expressed confidence that the contractor would complete the “tampering’ of the railroad within two weeks.”

“We are pushing the contractor to make the track safe by deploying semi-automatic signalling of the machine points rather than manual operation.

“Despite resource challenges, the contractors are doing their best, and our goal is to achieve this within the next two weeks.

“With this, we aim to commence passenger train services hopefully within March and fully resume transporting people from Port Harcourt to Aba by the end of March,” he added.

