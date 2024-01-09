Nigerian govt partially shuts Third Mainland Bridge for 8 weeks

The Federal Government on Tuesday partially shut down the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for comprehensive rehabilitation works.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, supervised the closure exercise.

The bridge was close at the intersection where motorists coming from Ojota linked it on the Island-bound carriageway.

Kesha was accompanied to the site by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Kayode Farinloye, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Commissioner of Police, Fayoade Adekoya, and other top officials.

She said the closure of the bridge would be done in two phases daily with traffic diverted to different carriageways at different times.

This, according to the controller, was to allow motorists to use the bridge while the rehabilitation works continued.

She explained that the Mainland inbound Lagos Island lane would be open from midnight to noon, while those who intend to come from the Island to the Mainland will use Eko Bridge.

Keisha said: “From noon to midnight, motorists would be able to access the bridge from the Island to the Mainland, while motorists from the Mainland heading towards the Island would have to use Eko or Carter Bridge.

“The rehabilitation works, which include replacement of some expansion joints and total replacement of asphalt, would last between six to eight weeks.

“The closure was part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023, focusing on fixing the ramps, and some repairs on the remaining parts of the bridge, including the underdeck and lagoon sections.

“Motorists from Iyana Oworo, Toll Gate, Ogudu, or Ibadan can no longer use this axis (Island bound carriageway) so they will have to go through Gbagada, Anthony-Ikorodu-Road-Western-Avenue, Funsho Williams to Carter Bridge or Eko Bridge going forward but this is going to be a daily thing.

“So, in the morning, they have access from midnight to noon the next day while in the afternoon, the Adeniji to Iyana Oworo bound has free access from 1:00 p.m. thereabout till midnight.”

