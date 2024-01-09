SCOAN rejects BBC documentary on TB Joshua, disowns ex-members

The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has rejected the documentary released by the BBC on Monday on the alleged atrocities of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

In the three-episode documentary, the BBC interviewed over 30 former members of the church who narrated tales of torture, rape, sexual abuse, forced abortion and other forms of maltreatment meted out on them by Joshua.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the church countered the documentary, describing it as unfounded, while noting that the characters interviewed in the report were unknown to the church.

In the statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Dare Adejumo, the Synagogue Church said the documentary was aimed at tarnishing the image of the church.

“BBC World Services investigative unit, code-named Africa Eye came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN,” the statement said.

“Journalism as a societal watchdog requires fairness, balancing and objectivity to command dignity honour, and respect as the fourth estate of the realm.

“BBC has compromised these lofty principles by descending into fictional narratives and propaganda, thus turning itself into a weapon for a hatchet job as gangsters in the gab of journalism with a destructive ulterior motive for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

“Only BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junks and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.

“This, to say the least, is insulting to our professional and public intelligence. One thing is very obvious, hundreds of BBC charades cannot rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies on earth again.”

The church noted that in its years of existence, “thousands of human beings have received dumbfounding miracles and tremendously benefited from the anointing and grace the Lord endued with His servant.”

“Those beneficiaries are all over the place and cannot be disputed that are lining up and responding angrily to this imperialist broadcasting station.

”Many of them are in the UK, the home base of BBC but which its jaundiced investigative eyes cannot see but only the obviously suborned narrators!

“Myriads of broken homes reconciled by TB Joshua are also crying foul of BBC’s broadcast of iniquity. Uncountable hopeless children drawn from different parts of the world; some brought by their parents while some were picked from drug joints or brothels who have gotten their destinies restored are also pissed off by the offensive reports.

”BBC has obviously shot itself in the foot by its compromise and roadside journalism.

”Some of those identified there are relics of homosexual and lesbian associates. My findings further show that everything the BBC put together is strange to SCOAN.

“One other clearly illogical thing in the charade is the BBC’s categorical statement that the man of God was involved in all the abuse for over two decades!

”How can that be in a nation governed by law? It shows the station’s crude disrespect and bizarre perception of Nigeria.

“Where were all those shameless interviewees in all the decades? Was it when the man passed on that they suddenly became awake or came back to their senses? Only a fool will have respect for such charlatans.

“This is not only shameful to hear but also insulting to see from the work of supposedly well-trained reporters.

“It points out that it was all to call the dog a bad name so that they could hang it.

“It is obvious that the sponsors of the BBC hatchet job must have been envious of the continued growth of the church like the tree planted by the riverside.

“Thank God your report exonerated his only wife of any wrongdoings throughout the decades of your so-called investigated lopsided work.

“But did you think any wife at all can see and watch all those nonsensical and annoying scenarios you painted for decades and still kept silent? I am yet to read or see such a woman in the universe!

“This is illogical, irritating, incomprehensible, unfathomable, and satanically dubious and malicious,” the church said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now