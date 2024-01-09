SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Mixed reactions trail BBC exposé on late TB Joshua

Mixed reactions have continued to trail a documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) Africa Eye, on the alleged atrocities of late Nigerian televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua.

The BBC, in a trilogy released on Monday, had detailed evidences of fake miracles sexual abuse, harassment, rape, torture and forced abortions female church members popularly called “Disciples” were made to go through for decades.

The over-150-minute-long video which was posted on YouTube with the title “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua”, also took into account the stories of former disciples and church workers.

Since the investigative report by the BBC spanning over two years became viral with about 30 victims giving detailed accounts of what they passed through in the hands of the late TB Joshua, many Nigerians have had their say.

While some are of the view that the documentary was in bad faith and meant to tarnish the late pastor’s image, others believe it came at the right time to prove that TB Joshua was not a true man of God.

Others still, think he should not be judged by mere mortals while some are of the view that the expose will sound a warning to people who see their pastors as demi-gods.

A peep into the social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), showed a diverse mix of reactions from Nigerians.

An X User, @ur_bwoi_towa wrote:

“Few minutes into the TB Joshua documentary and I’ve already noticed some similarities in some campus ministries/cults.”

Another user with the handle

@snort_randy, said:

“Me and my brothers would only tune in to EmmanuelTV whenever we needed a good laugh. We could still see through the gimmicks as young as we were; reason why I find it absurd how adults fell for his theatrics. Used to drive my mom nuts every time we laughed.”

@WondaDell wrote:

“Y’all think a single documentary with no valid evidence but just accusations can eradicate whatever God has used TB Joshua to do for the world. It’s not like we’re in a court where judges rule in accordance to whatever is been said by a witness.”

@DebelAjiboye, wrote:

“I just finished watching the whole episode of this newly released BBC Africa Eye Documentary about TB Joshua. Knowing some of those disciples personally, the shock I’m experiencing is beyond words. I found myself repeatedly pausing the video, uttering a stunned ‘wow’ at each revelation.”

@emmanymatthew2539:

“I remember when I first watched this man on TV- NTA Ibadan was in 1992/93 on one Saturday. I was less than 8 years then.

“My grandma watched him on TV and within five minutes, she said let’s change the channel to BCOS this man is not from God. I said how, but he’s performing miracles. And her response still resonates in my memory till date — ‘Beware of false Prophets’, Matthew 7:15.”

@theowalker5753:

“Even in grave prophet TB Joshua remains a man sent from heaven. His teachings have inspired me till this day. So all these fake schemes from y’all can’t take that away.

“It’s going to be the same message and doctrines I will pass on to my generations to come. Thank you and God bless you. God is our judge.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now