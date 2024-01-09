Suspended Minister Betta Edu arrives at EFCC for grilling over N585m alleged fraud

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday morning to face questioning over her alleged involvement in a N585 million fraud.

Edu was suspended from her position on Monday by President Bola Tinubu following widespread public outcry over the scandal. The suspension came after revelations that the minister allegedly approved the payment of N585 million in humanitarian funds into a private bank account.

Sources within the EFCC confirmed Edu’s arrival and stated that she is expected to undergo a lengthy interrogation, focusing on the circumstances surrounding the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The commission plans to investigate the rationale behind transferring such a large sum of money meant for vulnerable Nigerians into a private account and determine if any other individuals were involved.

The N585 million saga has been met with outrage from the public and civil society groups who have accused Edu of mismanagement and demanded a thorough investigation.

The minister has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the funds were transferred into a designated account for the disbursement of grants to vulnerable groups. However, this explanation has not quelled public anger, and the EFCC’s interrogation is expected to shed light on the true nature of the transaction.

