News
Nigeria govt pushes forward closure of Third Mainland Bridge by 5 days
The Federal Government will close a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for five weeks comprehensive repairs on November 6.
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, had last week announced the closure of the 11.8-kilometre-long bridge for repair works from November 1.
The statement read: “The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that it has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to begin overhaul of Third Mainland Bridge’s asphalt layer January 2024
“In view of the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworonshoki to Adekunle and Lagos-Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.
“Consequently, the two ramps mentioned above will be closed to traffic by 7.00 a.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, for five weeks.
“Motorists are, therefore, advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed. They are encouraged to use the alternative routes as attached.”
In a traffic advisory, the controller urged motorists to comply with traffic rules, saying officers would be deployed at all diversion routes for effective monitoring, management, and control.
Kesha said tow trucks and vehicles would also be deployed for prompt removal of distressed vehicles and trucks.
She attached a traffic management plan for seamless movement during the emergency repairs of the bridge.
“Motorists coming from Iyana-Oworo on the Mainland and going to Adekunle were advised to avoid the Third Mainland and use alternative routes.
“Likewise, the ones coming from the Island on the Adeniji side going to Adekunle should use alternative routes because there will not be access to Adekunle,” the controller stated.
