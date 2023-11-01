Senate confirms Shaakaa Chira as Nigeria’s Auditor-General

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as Auditor-General for the Federation.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu on October 20 nominated Chira as the country’s substantive Auditor-General.

In his presentation, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the president’s request for the confirmation of the nominee as AuGF.

Before the commencement of the screening exercise, the Senate suspended its rule to allow the admittance of the nominee and other guests into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel led the nominee into the chamber.

Thereafter, the nominee listed his professional experiences before his eventual confirmation.

Chira in his brief remark decried the underfunding of the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

He said the office was only allocated N62 million in the 2023 budget.

He stressed that the office required proper funding to discharge its audit responsibility to the nation.

In his remark, the Senate President, Godswil Akpabio, said the current administration was determined to correct the wrongs of the past.

He said the National Assembly has the responsibility to keep the office of Auditor-General for the Federation alive for transparency and accountability on the utilisation of public funds.

