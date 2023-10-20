Tinubu appoints Shaakaa Chira as Nigeria’s Auditor-General

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) recommended Chira’s appointment into the position.

READ ALSOTinubu approves release of varsity lecturers four months withheld salaries

He will take from Mr. Andrew Ogochukwu Onwudili who took over as acting AuGF in September 2022 following the retirement of Mr. Adolphus Aghughu the same month.

“Chira also scored the highest marks in the examination conducted for the office.

“The President tasked the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and live up to the expectations of Nigerians,” the statement added

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now