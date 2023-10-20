News
Tinubu appoints Shaakaa Chira as Nigeria’s Auditor-General
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
According to him, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) recommended Chira’s appointment into the position.
He will take from Mr. Andrew Ogochukwu Onwudili who took over as acting AuGF in September 2022 following the retirement of Mr. Adolphus Aghughu the same month.
“Chira also scored the highest marks in the examination conducted for the office.
“The President tasked the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and live up to the expectations of Nigerians,” the statement added
