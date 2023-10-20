LIKE varsity lecturers, Tinubu waives ‘no work, no pay’ order for resident doctors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” order instituted against members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) by the Federal Government.

The federal government invoked the policy on August 1 following the strike by the doctors.

NARD declared an indefinite strike on July 26 to protest the government’s failure to address its demands.

The association suspended the strike on August 12 after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and other prominent Nigerians waded into the matter.

The federal government, however, directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to withhold all salaries accrued by striking doctors during the 17-day strike.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the waiver would enable the doctors to receive the salaries withheld during the strike.

The statement read: “In view of the faithful implementation of terms which were agreed upon during the fruitful deliberations between the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the grant of an exceptional last waiver of the ‘No Work, No Pay’ Order on Resident Doctors.

“(This) will allow for the members of the NARD to receive the salaries which were previously withheld during the 17-day strike action.”

“The President granted the waiver with a mandatory requirement that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment must secure a Document of Understanding (DoU).

“The President said that the DoU must establish that this exceptional waiver granted by the President would be the last to be granted to the NARD and all other Health Sector Unions.”

The president had also approved the waiver of the “no work, no pay” order on the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and approved the payment of four out of their eight months withheld salaries.

