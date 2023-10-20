Nigeria’s defence headquarters claims troops killed 37 suspected terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops operating in various theatre commands across the country killed 37 suspected terrorists and arrested 124 others in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said 53 hostages were rescued by troops during the period.

Buba added that those apprehended by the troops comprised 95 suspected terrorists and their collaborators as well as 19 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta.

He said the troops also recovered 100 assorted weapons and 1,207 assorted ammunitions.

These include 45 AK47 rifles, 11 locally fabricated AK47 rifles, six pump action guns, 12 Dane guns and two AK47 rifles loaded with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Others are – two locally-made guns, two locally fabricated pistols, two locally-made revolvers, 925 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo, 157 live cartridges and 23 magazines.

Buba added that 27 vehicles, 25 motorcycles and 38 mobile phones were also recovered from the criminals.

The spokesman said: “In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 20 terrorists, arrested 57 and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages in different operations across the theatre.

“The troops also recovered 13 AK47 rifles, five Dane guns, four magazines, two fabricated guns, 203 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, eight motorcycles, four mobile phones, two bicycles, medical supplies, and assorted food items among others.

“One Boko Haram terrorist identified as Bulama Bukar on October 17 surrendered to troops in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) neutralised three terrorists, arrested 53 and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages in different operations during the period.

“The troops also recovered three AK47 rifles, two AK47 rifle magazines loaded with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, two fabricated AK47 rifles, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo and 37 live cartridges.

“Also recovered were 12 empty cartridges, four magazines, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, one Boafeng radio and charger, and the sum of N451,360.”

