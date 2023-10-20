‘Bamise died from trauma of the head,’ Pathologist tells court in the trial of BRT driver

A pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Sunday Shoyemi, said on Friday that the late 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, died from a blunt force trauma on the head.

The pathologist said this at the resumed hearing in the trial of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominnikoron at the Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The Lagos State government arraigned the driver for the alleged rape and murder of the fashion designer in 2022.

Ominnikoron was arraigned on a five-count charge of rape, sexual assault and murder.

The government alleged that the defendant conspired with others now at large to rape and murder the 22-year-old inside the BRT he was driving on February 26, 2022.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, said he observed a bruise on the left side of the deceased’s forehead and above her right ear.

He said: “There was also a large bruise on the back of the deceased’s skull.

“In addition, there was a bruise on the elbow region. These findings were external.

“Upon opening, I saw what we call subdural hematoma which means bleeding into the soft tissue covering the skull or the brain.

“This was noticed in the frontal area as well as on the back of the skull.

“At the back of the skull, there were multiple fractures which meant that the bone was broken into two or more pieces..

“In addition, there was a fracture on the bone above the ear as well as bruises on both lips of the deceased.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike adjourned hearing on the matter till November 2.

