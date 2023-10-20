Tinubu removes Faisal Shuaib, appoints Aina as NPHCDA executive secretary

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muyi Aina as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Aina will replace Dr. Faisal Shuaib who was appointed the NPHCDA executive secretary by former President Muhammadu Buhari on January 17, 2017.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday night in Abuja, said Tinubu also appointed Kelechi Ohiri as the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now