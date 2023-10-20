Ex-councillor, policemen killed as suspected armed robbers raid three banks in Benue

Suspected armed robbers on Friday raided three banks in the Otukpo local government area of Benue State and killed seven people.

The hoodlums reportedly drove into the town at about 4:00 p.m. and forced their way into the banks with dynamites.

The affected banks were the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, and First Bank Plc in the area.

The armed robbers also went away with several millions of naira in the operation that lasted one hour.

READ ALSO: Suspected herdsmen kill nine in Benue attacks

Eyewitnesses told journalists some policemen and a former councillor in the area were among the victims of the armed robbery attack.

The spokesperson for the Benue State police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

She, however, said the details of the incident were still unavailable.

“We are still waiting for the report from the DPO or any of the officers in Otukpo. But I can confirm there was a robbery incident in the area,” the spokesperson added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now