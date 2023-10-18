Suspected herdsmen kill nine in Benue attacks

Armed herdsmen on Tuesday night killed nine persons during attacks on three communities in Logo, and Gwer West Local Government Areas of Benue State.

In the attack, five persons were killed at Mahanga and Ayilamo in Logo LGA, while four others were killed at Nagi camp in Gwer West LGA.

The state governor, Hyacinth Alia, confirmed the attacks in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Kula Tersoo.

He decried the killing of innocent people by criminals in the state.

The statement read: “The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has utterly condemned the unprovoked attacks on Ayilamo and Mbachohon communities in Logo and Gwer-West Local Government Areas by suspected armed herders.

“Governor Alia frowns at the nefarious activities of the herders who maim and kill innocent Benue citizens in cold blood for reasons that are difficult to grasp and pin down.

“He said Benue is an agrarian society whose economy is largely based on producing and maintaining crops and farmlands, and “we cannot watch our people killed daily on their farmlands and their villages for a cause very unknown to us.

“The Governor who lamented cases of alleged herdsmen attacks on Benue communities leading to loss of lives and property said he will not rest until such barbaric acts are curtailed.”

