Gov Abiodun extends payment of N10,000 transport palliative for civil servants by six months

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has extended the payment of N10,000 transport allowance to civil servants in the state by six months.

The payment of the allowance which was part of various interventions adopted by the state government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government was initially slated to end in September.

Abiodun, who approved the extension at a meeting with Permanent Secretaries in the state on Wednesday, said the move was to enable civil servants in the state to continue to cope with the effects of the petrol subsidy removal.



READ ALSO: Fuel subsidy: Nigerian govt announces N5bn palliative for each state

The governor said though the allowance was a temporary intervention, it would afford the government time to come up with appropriate long-term intervention plans for all categories of people in the state.

Apart from the N10,000 allowance, the state government has also approved hazard allowance for health workers, immediate release of letters of promotion for 2021 and 2022, payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses for public servants, and immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now