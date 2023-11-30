Abiodun presents 2024 budget estimate of N703bn to Ogun Assembly

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, presented the 2024 budget estimate of N703.028 billion to the State House of Assembly for approval.

In his address at the event, Abiodun said N415.66 billion was set aside as capital expenditure and N287.37 billion for recurrent spending in the appropriation bill titled: “Budget of Sustained Growth and Development.”

He said the budget also had N95.05 billion as personnel cost, N105.88 billion as overhead expenses, and N59.09 billion in public debt charge.

The governor said: “The revenue composition includes Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) with an estimate of N100.81 billion and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) estimated at N139.73 billion totaling N240.54 billion.”

He added that capital receipts which included internal and external loans as well as grants and aids were projected at N240.24 billion.

He said the infrastructure would gulp N209.122 billion or 30 percent of the budget.

