Ogun Assembly summons ex-information commissioner over alleged financial infractions

The Ogun State Assembly has summoned a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, for clarification on the ministry’s audit reports.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption, Damilare Bello, issued the directive while considering the ministry’s auditor reports for 2021 and 2022 presented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Waheed Adesina, on Monday.

The Assembly also summoned a former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Abiodun Awere, and the Director of Finance and Accounts who served in the ministry during the period under review.

The invited officials were expected to appear before the committee on February 29.

They are expected to provide further information on various infractions regarding N92.9 million released to the ministry from the Governor’s contingency fund to supplement funds released for the expenditures of the ministry.

The lawmaker also directed the Ministry’s Director of Finance and Accounts to furnish the committee with further details on the transfer of N2.51 million to individual accounts as contained in the Year 2021 Auditor General Report.

“It was observed from the available records and bank statements of the Agency that over N2.5 million was transferred to the personal accounts of Mr. Ojo Emmanuel, Special Adviser on Media to the governor, for the purchase of working tools for the government new media Team.

“This was a breach of the due process procedure and it is against financial Regulations No. 614.

“It is advised that funds should be transferred directly to the vendors’ bank accounts and not individual personal accounts for accountability and transparency,” he said.

Bello equally directed the Director, Finance, and Accounts to avail the committee with the Ministry’s up-to-date fixed asset register, while requesting for the submission of the cash inflows and outflows.

