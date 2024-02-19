News
Wike orders illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village site to vacate
The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked illegal occupants of the proposed Abuja Technology Village site along the Airport road in Abuja to vacate the area.
The minister gave the directive when he visited the area on Monday.
Wike was accompanied to the area by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Uche Nnaji.
The minister said he would direct the Department of Development Control to issue the illegal occupants an ultimatum to leave, adding that the indigenous community in the area had been compensated since 2015.
He said: “I am not impressed with what I am seeing. We don’t lack the political will. If you don’t take action, people will not believe that anything is possible.
“I will call the Development Control Department and give them an ultimatum for these people to leave. They have been compensated since 2015.
READ ALSO: Wike places N20m bounty on two suspected criminals in Abuja
“I urge those who settled here illegally to know that we will not hesitate to move them out. No amount of campaign will stop us from doing the right thing.”
He advised the management of the Abuja Technology Village to take possesion of the space, fence the area, and show some level of presence.
“You are in charge of this place, and you don’t even have an office here, at least to show presence and tell people that we are here.
“So, if an investor is coming now, he is coming to meet an empty land, and you are renting an office outside the village.
“Please, let us know what it will take to erect a befitting office, so you can leave that place that you said that you are renting, and if you calculate the amount of money you spent renting is a waste,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...