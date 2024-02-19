Wike orders illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village site to vacate

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asked illegal occupants of the proposed Abuja Technology Village site along the Airport road in Abuja to vacate the area.

The minister gave the directive when he visited the area on Monday.

Wike was accompanied to the area by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Uche Nnaji.

The minister said he would direct the Department of Development Control to issue the illegal occupants an ultimatum to leave, adding that the indigenous community in the area had been compensated since 2015.

He said: “I am not impressed with what I am seeing. We don’t lack the political will. If you don’t take action, people will not believe that anything is possible.

“I will call the Development Control Department and give them an ultimatum for these people to leave. They have been compensated since 2015.

“I urge those who settled here illegally to know that we will not hesitate to move them out. No amount of campaign will stop us from doing the right thing.”

He advised the management of the Abuja Technology Village to take possesion of the space, fence the area, and show some level of presence.

“You are in charge of this place, and you don’t even have an office here, at least to show presence and tell people that we are here.

“So, if an investor is coming now, he is coming to meet an empty land, and you are renting an office outside the village.

“Please, let us know what it will take to erect a befitting office, so you can leave that place that you said that you are renting, and if you calculate the amount of money you spent renting is a waste,” he added.

