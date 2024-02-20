Aso Villa, DHQ, CBN, others owe N47bn electricity bills (See details)

The Aso Rock Presidential Villa, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Defence Headquarters, amongst other government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) are owing the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to the tune of N47 billion in electricity bills.

According to a public notice by the management of the AEDC, the Presidential Villa owes the DisCo the sum of N923.9m; the National Security Adviser owes N95.9bn; the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory being supervised by Nyesom Wike owes the sum of N7.57bn, while Adebayo Adelabu’s Ministry of Power is indebted to the tune of N78m.

According to the notice on Monday, the AEDC said it would be constrained to list the names of MDAs with “long outstanding unpaid bills for services rendered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempts to make them honour their obligations have not achieved the desired result”.

The AEDC also threatened to disconnect the MDAs in 10 days should they fail to pay their debts.

“The relevant MDAs are hereby given notice that the AEDC shall after the expiration of 10 days from the date of this publication, that is, after Wednesday, 28th February 2024, embark on disconnection of our services to them until they discharge their obligations to us by paying their debts,” it said.

According to the AEDC notice, the Chief of Defence, staff barracks as well as military formations are the most indebted, with N12bn; the Ministry of Finance owes N5.43bn; and the Niger State Governor’s Abuja liaison office has a debt of N3.45bn.

Also, the Ministry of State Petroleum owes N2.13bn; Ministry of Education, N1.82bn; Central Bank Governor, N1.56bn; the Nigeria Police Force, N1.38bn; MD World Bank, N17.60m; Rivers State Governor’s Abuja liaison office, N15m; Ogun State Governor’s Abuja liaison office, N1.51m; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, N291.30m; Independent National Electoral Commission, N75m; Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, N60.55m; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, N846m; and National Youth Service Corps, N56.38m.

Others that are indebted to the AEDC are the Ministries of Health, Information, Trade & Investment, Budget & Planning, Agriculture, Communication, Culture & Tourism, Transport, Mines, Science & Tech, Environment, Women Affairs, Justice, and Labour.

Also, the liaison offices of the governors of Lagos, Edo, Kaduna, Anambra, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Enugu, Nasarawa, and Katsina are owing the Abuja DisCo.

The AEDC also said it was being owed by the United Nations’ Abuja liaison office; the Comptroller General of Customs; the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Clerk of the National Assembly; the State Security office; the Head of ECOWAS; the Chief Justice of the FCT, COREN, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, and others.

