Ogun Assembly passes 2024 budget of N703.02bn

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N703.028 billion.

This followed the review of the capital and recurrent expenditures of 18 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the 2024 budget proposal of N703.028 billion to the House in November.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Musefiu Lamidi, had earlier presented the report of the committee on the budget to the Committee of the Whole House.

He subsequently moved a motion for its adoption and this was seconded by the lawmaker representing Obafemi-Owode Constituency, Damilola Soneye.

According to the report, the committee reviewed upward the recurrent expenditure in the budget proposals for some ministries.

The lawmakers also slashed the revenue target by N11.5 billion from N210.24 billion to N198.74 billion.

They equally raised revenue from excess crude by N10 billion from N3.84 billion to N13.84 billion.

The bill was later considered and adopted clause-by-clause by the Committee of Supply led by the Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo.

The House Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and was seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye.

The Clerk of the House, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, took the third reading of the bill.

The speaker, thereafter, directed that a clean copy of the bill be transmitted to Governor Abiodun for his assent.

