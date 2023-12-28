Makinde declares three-day mourning for Akeredolu in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of mourning in the state in honour of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, who was the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, died in a German hospital after a long battle with prostate cancer and leukaemia on Wednesday.

The new Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had also declared three-day mourning in the state following the death of his former boss.

Makinde gave the directive in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

He also ordered that all flags be flown at half-mast in public offices in the state for three days.

Makinde on Wednesday evening visited the Ibadan home of the late Akeredolu alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.

