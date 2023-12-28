News
Soldier arrested for killing driver in Borno
The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, Borno State, has confirmed the arrest of a soldier for allegedly killing a truck driver in the state.
The incident occurred at a checkpoint along the Maiduguri – Dikwa- Gamboru road following a misunderstanding between the soldier and the truck driver on Boxing Day.
The spokesman for the 7 Division, Lt. Col. A.Y. Jingina, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri, said the army had commenced an investigation into the accident after receiving a complaint from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
He said: “Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution of the incident.
READ ALSO: NAF kills Boko Haram commander, several others in Borno
“The Division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment to ensure that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.
“In the Division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced.
“It’s also worthy to mention that the Division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.
“The Division wishes to once again reassure the members of the general public that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State.”
